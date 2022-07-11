Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had recently travelled to the US to celebrate the 83 actor's 37th birthday. On Monday, the couple arrived back in Mumbai after spending quality time in the States. The paparazzi spotted them arriving at the Mumbai airport, holding hands, posing together and waving at the cameras. They wore trendy outfits for catching their flight to India and served tips on how to look fab with your partner. And if you are travelling with your Bae anytime soon, don't forget to take airport styling tips from the stylish duo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday morning, the paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh holding hands at the Mumbai airport. Soon, pictures and videos of the couple started doing rounds on social media. They show Deepika in a white tracksuit set and Ranveer in a beige and red fit. Keep scrolling to check out the snippets from their arrival in the bay. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone takes over California with Ranveer Singh in an elegant pink suit set: All pics, video inside)Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh show how to look fab with your partner in trendy outfits as they return from US

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone nail airport fashion. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika's ensemble features a white sweatshirt featuring a hood on the back, an adjustable drawstring on the round neckline, long sleeves with cinched cuffs, a baggy silhouette and a cropped hem. The star paired the top with matching jogger pants featuring side pockets, a gathered hem, and a loose-fitting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including beige and white lace-up sneakers, a brown and tan shoulder bag from Louis Vuitton, statement gold rings, and hoop earrings. For the uninitiated, Deepika is the global brand ambassador of the luxury label. In the end, a face mask to stay safe, a sleeked back messy top bun, a french manicure, and a bare face rounded it all off.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in comfy yet trendy outfits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer complemented his wife in a head-to-toe Gucci X Adidas outfit. He wore a beige round neck jumper with gathered hem and cuffs, long sleeves and a body-skimming fit. A pair of red jogger pants, beige and white sneakers, a matching bucket hat, an over-the-body bag, and tinted sunglasses rounded it all off for Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were holidaying in the US. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, while Ranveer has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline, Deepika will be seen in Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Prabhas.