Deepika Padukone ditches red-carpet gowns, attends awards night in oversized shirt and boyfriend jeans: All pics here

Actor Deepika Padukone is the queen of red carpet fashion, and there's no denying this statement. The star is known for wearing beauteous gowns and designer sarees to all the glamorous events she attends. However, on Tuesday night, Deepika decided to ditch all these spellbinding fits to attend Filmfare Awards with her husband Ranveer Singh, who won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award. Instead, Deepika chose a relaxed and effortless fit for the occasion - she wore an oversized shirt and boyfriend denim jeans. Yes, you read that right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, with many other celebrities, attended the Filmfare Awards 2022. Ranveer won the Best Actor Male Award at the ceremony and took his wife, Deepika, on the stage to accept the honour from filmmaker Karan Johar. Soon, pictures and videos of the couple at the event started going viral on social media. And one reason is Deepika's outfit for the star-studded occasion. While some fans loved her carefree moment, others questioned her decision to ditch red-carpet-appropriate ensembles. (Also Read Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh are the power couple at Laal Singh Chaddha premiere in monotone looks: See pics, video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika slipped into a casual attire to attend the Filmfare Awards last night. The star chose an oversized light blue collared shirt featuring a white pinstripe pattern, full-length balloon-styled sleeves, closed cuffs, button closures on the front, long hem length, and a baggy fit for a carefree touch.

Deepika teamed the light blue-coloured blouse with dark blue boyfriend denim jeans with a rolled-up hem. She rounded off her awards night look with white chunky lace-up sneakers, a diamond ring, a sleek top bun, nude lip shade, minimal makeup, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Deepika's photos from the Filmfare Awards went viral on social media, her fans reacted to her shirt and jeans look. One user complimented the star and wrote, "Deepika reminded me of Meryl Streep when she went to an international movie festival with jeans and glasses. I was shocked by her and then I saw Deepika like her now. And I'm like [heart eye emojis]." Another commented, "Why Deepika wear such a thing for this event?"

What do you think of Deepika's choice of the ensemble for Filmfare?