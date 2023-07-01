Deepika Padukone enjoys dinner date with mom Ujjala, fans gush over her beauty in cool printed co-ord outfit: Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone stepped out in the bay last night with her mom Ujjala Padukone. Deepika and her mother enjoyed a dinner date at a restaurant often frequented by Bollywood celebrities. The mother-daughter duo chose breezy coordinated outfits for the occasion. While Deepika chose bold and colourful prints, her mother looked elegant in the classic all-black look. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the actor's beauty. Scroll through to see snippets from the occasion.

Deepika Padukone enjoys dinner date with mom Ujjala Padukone. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared Deepika Padukone's video from her dinner outing with her mother, Ujjala Padukone, on Instagram with the caption, "Some amazing cool prints we see [wide eyes and heart-eye emojis] Deepika chooses cool and comfy clothes for the evening tonight! [smiling face with heart emoticon]." The clip shows Deepika stepping out of her car, dressed in a colourful outfit, and posing for the media. Her ensemble is a perfect summer or monsoon pick. Check out the post below.

Fans gush over Deepika Padukone's beauty

Fans flooded the comments section of Deepika Padukone's video with compliments. One user wrote, "Her beauty [heart eye emoji]." Another commented, "Deepika is so beautiful." A fan wrote, "Prettiest of 'em all." A user commented, "She is gorgeous." Meanwhile, a few netizens dropped fire and heart emojis to compliment her.

Deepika Padukone's outfit decoded

Deepika Padukone's co-ord outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Sil-Sila India. It features a long shirt and pants set adorned in a quirky abstract pattern in orange, blue and turquoise shades.

Deepika Padukone's dinner date outfit decoded. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

While the blouse features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length billowy sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a long hem length, the pants have a flared fitting, side pockets, and a high-rise waistline.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, statement gold rings, and tan pumps featuring killer high heels. Lastly, she chose a sleek updo, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and highlighter for the glam picks.