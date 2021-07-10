Deepika Padukone in 57k sweater and denims starts shooting Fighter with Hrithik Roshan

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan announced that they have begun working on their upcoming first movie together, Fighter. The latter shared several pictures on Instagram in which Deepika wore an oversized red sweater from Balenciaga worth ₹57k with denims.

Hrithik shared pictures with Deepika on Friday and captioned the post, “This gang is ready for takeoff. #Fighter.” For the occasion, Deepika slipped into an oversized red sweater and wide-leg denims. She looked effortless and chic in the pictures, and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Deepika wore an all-over logo crew neck sweater from the shelves of the luxury label Balenciaga. The oversized jacquard sweater featured a thigh-long hemline with ribbed details, ribbed crew neck, a relaxed fit, long droopy sleeves, and a repeated logo.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh in velvet hoodie, joggers worth ₹3k

If you wish to include the Balenciaga sweater in your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you. The clothing item is currently available online for ₹57,582 (USD 773) on the Farfetch website.

Earlier, pictures of Deepika in the same ensemble on an outing in Mumbai made it online, and they gave a full-on glimpse of her chic attire. She had teamed the quirky and fun oversized sweater with wide-leg denims in light blue colour. She wore fuchsia pink suede stilettos, a tan gold chain shoulder bag and a nude face mask with her look.

Deepika Padukone in a red Balenciaga sweater and wide-leg denims. (Varinder Chawla)

Deepika left her short locks open in a middle parting, styled in soft curls with the attire. She accessorised the fun ensemble with large gold hoop earrings.

Deepika opted for a minimal look to glam things up. Dewy make-up, sleek eyeliner, nude lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter on the face rounded it all off.

Fighter will be made by War director Siddharth Anand. The film was announced on Hrithik’s 47th birthday, earlier this year. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter