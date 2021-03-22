Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Deepika Padukone in 90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets
fashion

Deepika Padukone in 90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets

Deepika Padukone posted an image of herself wearing a gorgeous green outfit and made her fans crave for Alphonso mangoes with her caption on Instagram. Seen yet?
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Deepika Padukone in an all-green outfit(Instagram/deepikapadukone)

You give her a saree, a lehenga, bell-bottom pants, an Over The Top red carpet gown or even a leather outfit, there is nothing that Deepika Padukone does not look chic in. The actor who actually has a drool-worthy wardrobe is lately showing us how she slays in leather. She recently shared an image of herself on social media dressed in an all-green ensemble along with a hilarious caption.

The post that we are talking about had the actor dressed in a sage green crop top. The wrap-around top had a bodycon feel to it and featured an overlapping detail in the front and back. It was adorned with a tie detail in the back, that added some character to the look. Deepika teamed the cropped cardigan with a pair of green leather wide-legged pants. That was not all.

Maintaining the green tone of the outfit, she even chose matching footwear and was seen wearing a pair of green and white chunky sneakers. For her accessories, the actor opted for a simple pair of gold hoop earrings and went with her subtle signature glam look. Deepika's makeup included minimal smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks teamed with a nude lip and lots of highlighter. The actor shared the image on Instagram and reminded us of Alphonso mangoes in the caption. It read, "Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes... OR am I...!By the way...How much mango is too much mango? (sic)."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Day 5: Gender fluidity and nonconformist minimalism rule

Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with 'ripped jeans' sarcasm

Blurring gender identities

LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga

Coming back to Deepika's attire, her crop cardigan is by the couture brand Jacquemus and the same top but in a different colour will cost you 19,573 (USD 270). Her leather pants are from the shelves of the brand Dodo Bar Or and are worth 71,552 (USD 978). The total cost of her outfit is 91,125.

The crop cardigan is worth ₹19,573 (jacquemus.com)
Deepika's pants are worth ₹71,552 (dodobaror.com)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her film 83 in which she will be seen opposite her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. She is also shooting for Shakun Batra's film at the moment. The yet-to-be-titled film also features Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone alphonso mango fashion
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP