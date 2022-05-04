Deepika Padukone makes dazzling entrance, Ranveer Singh's outfit leaves fans confused at Arpita Khan's Eid bash

Bollywood's most-loved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were among a host of celebrities who attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash. The party saw stars like Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shehnaaz Gill and more in attendance. Deepika and Ranveer arrived at the bash hand-in-hand and even posed for the paparazzi. While Deepika looked dazzling in a black ethnic look, Ranveer accompanied her in a colourful ensemble that left his fans scratching their head.

The paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Arpita Khan's Eid party. The couple posed for the cameras while holding each other's hands. Deepika chose a black embroidered suit set for the occasion, and Ranveer arrived with her in a colourful shirt and pants set teamed with a hat. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone makes it to Cannes Film Festival Jury: See her best fashion moments)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Arpita Khan's Eid bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone's outfit for the Eid bash features a long black velvet kurta with a wide round neck, long sleeves, a loose silhouette-skimming her svelte frame and side slits. The intricate golden floral thread embroidery and sequinned embellishments on the neckline and torso added a finishing touch.

Deepika teamed the kurta with black velvet dhoti pants, giving us a completely gorgeous ethnic look for attending summer wedding festivities or a family occasion. She chose black pointed stilettos, white acrylic nails, and golden jhumkas to complete the ensemble.

In the end, Deepika went for her signature messy updo, nude lip shade, glowing skin, kohl-adorned eyes, winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks and mascara on the lashes to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ranveer wore a colourful printed half-sleeved loose shirt, unbuttoned to reveal his torso. It comes with a multi-coloured print inspired by tropical vibes. Pastel blue pants, a lavender cowboy hat, white and pink lace-up sneakers, and a sleek chain rounded off his Eid party look.

Ranveer Singh in a colourful outfit poses with Deepika Padukone. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

After pictures and videos of Ranveer and Deepika started circulating online, it left many fans confused. Netizens questioned the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor's style and asked whether he confused the Eid bash for a beach party. One user wrote, "Beach party or Eid party Ranveer." Another wrote, "Ranveer Singh dressed like he is in Goa." A fan commented, "Koi Ranveer ko samajao Eid party thi naa ki beach party."

What do you think of Ranveer and Deepika's look?