Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt? Who wore the 2k tie dye sweatshirt better

Bollywood celebrities are loving the return of the tie-dye trend, which made its way onto runways and stores in 2020 but it was well before the summer of 2021 set in that several actors including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday among others who made appearances in tie-dye printed shorts, joggers, sweatshirts, skirts, dresses, etc a recurring pattern (pun intended). Most recently, Deepika Padukone - who of late has been very active on social media and often posts funny, quirky and interesting videos to her Instagram - opted for a tie dye patterned sweatshirt which she was seen wearing in her latest Instagram post. In the video, where Deepika can be seen walking around what looks like an industrial kitchen, the Padmaaavat actor can be seen in the oversized sweatshirt which she wore over white polka dotted pink shorts. The Bajirao Mastani actor wore white sneakers, stacks of golden bangles and gold hoops in her ears, she sported minimal make-up and had her hair up in a top knot. Deepika captioned the post, "Out of this world...Innit...!?" Deepika's sweatshirt, although now unavailable, is quite affordable at ₹1,990 on the website of the brand Summer Somewhere.

Alia had taken to her Instagram stories some time in March and shared images in the same sweatshirt, which is sold as the Belle Sweatshirt on the brand's website. However, both the actor's went for similar styling for their tie-dye athleisure look. Alia sported minimal make-up, a tight low bun, gold hoops and black shorts with her sweatshirt. Given that each sweatshirt is hand dyed there were slight variations in the colours of the sweatshirts worn by the two actors. Who do you think rocked the tie-dye look better?

Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will soon share screen along with husband, Ranveer Singh in 83, an Indian sports drama directed by Kabir Khan in which the Gully Boy actor will portray the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will portray the cricketer's wife, Romi Bhatia. She will also soon be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and also Nag Ashwin's next alongside Prabhas. Deepika also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and the Bollywood remake of The Intern lined up in which she will be starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan.