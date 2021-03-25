Shanaya Kapoor plays perfect Poster Girl in 48k barely-there metal mesh dress

Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kid to be launched under the Dharma banner, and 21-year-old's reel is packed with some major high-octane fashion looks styled by one of Bollywood's favourite stylists, Tanya Ghavri. Tanya recently shared some BTS videos of Shanaya getting dolled up before her photoshoot sharing videos to her Instagram stories with. "Behind the scenes with this bombshell Shanaya Kapoor" as the caption to them. Shanaya can be seen posing sultrily, playing around with her hair as she smolders for the camera in a stunning reddish, pink coloured metal mesh dress from the London based fashion brand Poster Girl. Tanya also shared a video of Shanaya striking poses as Beyonce's Dangerously In Love plays in the background with the caption, "This girl is on fire! BTS ft.ing Shanaya Kapoor." The ‘Ultra-Scarlet’ Adrienne dress is priced at GBP 485 (approximately ₹48k) on the brand's website and features adjustable plush bra straps, a cowl neckline, a double wrap skirt panel revealing splits on both thighs and14k Gold hardware that help fasten the skirt at the front. Celebrities including Jahnvi Kapoor, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Winnie Harlow and Rita Ora have also worn pieces by them.

Karan Johar only recently confirmed that Shanaya, who is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor will be launched under the Dharma banner. Taking to his Instagram, KJo shared that Shanaya will be joining the squad of Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will make her acting debut with Dharma Productions, writing, "Another beautiful addition to our growing DCA talent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, Shanaya Kapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love and blessings as she begins her first film with Dharma Movies, this July!" Shanaya had also shared her reel on her Instagram with the caption, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the DCA talent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by Dharma Movies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad. (sic)"