Deepika Padukone paints the town beige in head-to-toe co-ordinated ensemble

Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone have been heading out in Mumbai for quite a few dinners, and Deepika has been putting her most fashionable foot forward for these dinner dates with her golf player sister. The sisters most recently headed to the suburban restaurant Tori in Bandra, and on the way out, the Padmaavat actor was snapped by paparazzi, and we are absolutely in love with Deepika's high fashion, all beige, head-to-toe neutral look. While Anisha went for a classic all-denim look.

The Bajirao Mastani actor stepped out of the restaurant wearing different shades of brown and beige, she opted for a loose fitted brown shirt, over which she wore a mid-sized trench coat with the sleeves rolled up to the elbows, fitted pants that covered the heels of her pumps and had a short slit to reveal the front of her shoes. Deepika had her hair up in a top knot, and she also wore a light beige coloured mask to match her outfit. Deepika was also seen carrying a camel coloured, Bottega Veneta pouch which is reported priced at The camel brown leather pouch clutch from the brand is priced at a whopping Rs. 2.6 lakhs.

On the professional front, Deepika has her kitty quite full with several meaty roles, most recently she wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming untitled film by Shakun Batra which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and an untitled film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also set to play Draupadi in a film based on the epic Mahabharata. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.