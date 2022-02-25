Deepika Padukone raises temperature at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post-wedding bash in 2 lakh lace-up dress

Actor Deepika Padukone was among the host of celebrities who attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post-wedding bash hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani at his home in Mumbai. Deepika arrived at the star-studded party dressed in a bold black outfit fit for the runway and raised the temperatures with her smoking hot look. We even found the price details of this jaw-dropping sartorial moment. But more on that later.

On Thursday night, Deepika shared pictures of the glamorous look she wore for attending Farhan and Shibani's wedding party. She posted the images on her Instagram stories. Moreover, shutterbugs clicked the star outside Ritesh's house, and soon, the photos started going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone in a lace-up vintage black dress.

Deepika's all-black look is from the shelves of the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a side lace-up dress from the label's Spring 2003 Ready-to-Wear collection worn by Gisele Bündchen on the runway. Deepika served us a new take on the classic little black dress with this vintage look.

Deepika's ensemble is from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2003 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Deepika's dress is constructed from stretch silk to provide a perfect bodycon fit, accentuating her svelte frame. It features a plunging sweetheart neckline, metal eyelets, thin straps, side slits, corseted bodice, and a side lace-up fastening that follows the body's curves.

Deepika Padukone turns head at Farhan and Shibani's post-wedding party.

Keen on knowing the price of Deepika's black silk dress? This side lace-up detail fitted ensemble is available on the Farfetch website. It will cost you a whopping ₹2,12,759 (USD 2,829) approximately.

The side lace-up detail fitted dress. (farfetch.com)

In the end, Deepika styled the silk dress with dangling diamond earrings, statement rings and black strappy high heels with an embellished bow on the front. A sleeked back low bun, subtle eye make-up, dewy skin, nude lip shade, and mascara adorned lashes completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Deepika last appeared in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. It started streaming on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.