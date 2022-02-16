Deepika Padukone in 21k white monokini takes hotness quotient up by a notch for sizzling shoot

The entire cast of Gehriayaan, including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, are enjoying all the positive feedback the film is receiving from fans. Recently, the entire star cast got together to do a photoshoot for a leading magazine, and they all look nothing less than sizzling. However, Deepika Padukone's look for the shoot is causing quite the buzz, and we also love it. Read on to know all the details if you loved it too.

On Tuesday, Deepika took to Instagram to share a picture from a magazine cover shoot with her fans. It also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, and Deepika captioned it, "Truly, Madly, Deeply." The star slipped into a white monokini for the shoot and took the beachwear hotness quotient up by a notch. If you loved her swimsuit in the click, worry not because we have found the price for you.

Deepika's sultry monokini is from the shelves of the conscious luxury wear label, Studio Verandah, and made with fabric generated from nylon waste polluting the earth. Additionally, the classic white Maillot features a deep plunge on the neckline, halter ties, high-cut legs, bareback detail, and a well-fitting silhouette accentuating the star's curves.

Deepika's striking one-piece swimsuit is best suited for when you want to chill at the beach while looking like a million bucks or attending a glam beachside party with your friends. Keen on including the one-piece in your wardrobe? This Plunge Neck Maillot is available on the Studio Verandah website and is worth ₹21,380 (USD 285).

Deepika styled her sultry look with gold accessories, including a pair of chain earrings and chunky layered bangles. She left her locks open in a side parting, and for the glam picks, she opted for nude lip shade, bronzer highlighted face, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, and a hint of blush.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan was released on Friday, February 11, on Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

