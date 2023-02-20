Deepika Padukone’s airport fashion diaries: This time khaki top and orange coat

Deepika Padukone is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Deepika's airport fashion diaries are absolutely ravishing at all times. The queen of airport looks, Deepika, always ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes, every time she makes her way to the airport for a flight or is spotted coming back to the city in style. Deepika's airport looks are loved and adored for being extremely sartorial, fashionable, chic and most importantly, comfortable – perfect for a long flight. From acing casual looks to shades of neon, Deepika’s airport fashion diaries are meant to be bookmarked for all times.

Deepika, on Monday, kickstarted the week on a fashion high as she stepped back into the city after a long flight. The actor got photographed in front of Mumbai international airport as she walked out of airport arrival. Deepika patiently smiled and posed for the cameras before getting into her car. The actor, for the Monday flying, chose a casual ensemble and topped it with shades of neon and added more bright tones to her look. The actor decked up in a khaki top with a closed neckline and teamed it with a pair of matching satin formal trousers with wide legs. Deepika added the necessary pop of colours to her look with a bright neon orange trench coat featuring statement lapel collars and full sleeves. In the ensemble, the actor looked like a diva and proved again why she is the queen of airport looks. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Deepika posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and white shoes as she smiled for the cameras with all her heart. Deepika wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she stepped out of the airport in style. In minimal makeup – drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick – Deepika aced yet another airport look to perfection.

