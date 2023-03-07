Deepika Padukone's gothic-glam look at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show reminds fans of Cocktail's Veronica

Last year, when Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to be the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, the news broke the internet. And last night (IST), Deepika delighted her followers as she joined several A-list celebrities at the front row of Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show. Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris. The actor chose a gothic-glam look for the occasion, styled by Shaleena Nathani. The outfit, the hair and the glam reminded Deepika's fans of her character Veronica D'Costa from the 2012 movie Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Deepika Padukone channels Cocktail's Veronica for the Louis Vuitton show

Deepika Padukone attends the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. (AP)

On Monday evening (IST), Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere displayed the latest Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Womenswear collection at the Paris Fashion Week. Several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Zendaya, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas, and more stars attended the fashion show. Deepika wore an ensemble by Nicolas Ghesquiere, glamming it up with gothic makeup picks and a hairdo, reminding fans of her character Veronica from Cocktail. She wore a structured blazer dress with accessories from the luxury fashion house. Keep scrolling to read our download on Deepika's look.

Regarding the design elements, Deepika's black patterned leather blazer dress features maximalist metallic button closures on the front, a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, a mini hem length, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She teamed it with black sheer lace-embroidered stockings, black knee-high heeled leather boots, and a top handle medium handbag.

Deepika glammed up the ensemble by ditching all jewellery and opting for a gothic glam look. She chose centre-parted open extremely-wavy tresses, nude mauve lip shade, bold kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a matte base.

Meanwhile, Deepika's character, Veronica, from the 2012 film, Cocktail, can be defined as fiery, feisty and fierce. The three adjectives go well with her Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show look. What do you think?