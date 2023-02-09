Deepika Padukone’s oversized trench coat is the ultimate airport fashion goal

Deepika Padukone is an absolute fashionista. The actor is mostly known for her airport looks – Deepika is the queen of airport fashion and for all the right reasons. From knowing how to keep it stylish, to picking the right ensembles, to making statements with each look that she decks up in, to keeping it comfortable for a long flight, Deepika ticks off all the necessary boxes when it comes to her airport looks. Deepika keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From decking up in stunning gowns to keeping it minimal and showing us how to rock a casual look by merging chic vibes and comfort, the actor can do it all.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone serves a chic look in white shirt, sweater and baggy jeans

Deepika’s airport fashion is loved and adored by her fans. The actor, on Thursday, got photographed at Mumbai international airport as she made her way out of the airport to head back home. Making fashion statements all the while, Deepika looked stunning as ever as she slayed airport fashion for us yet again. The actor, for the flight, picked a black long top featuring turtle neck details. She further teamed it with a pair of black trousers. Deepika added more oomph to her airport look in a pink checkered oversized trench coat. The coat featured checkered patterns in shades of white. Deepika posed and sported her brightest smile for the paparazzi before getting into her car.

Deepika further accessorised her look for the day in an ochre bag in one hand, and white shoes. In tinted shades and tresses tied into a clean bun with a middle part, she gave us all kinds of superstar vibes as she made her way out of the airport and towards her car. The actor opted for a minimal look to keep her airport look casual and comfy. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Deepika looked ravishing.

