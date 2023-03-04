Deepika Padukone's playful denim outfit and no-makeup look makes a strong case for less is more aesthetic, we love it

Actor Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai last night. On Friday, the paparazzi clicked Deepika at the airport dressed in a denim-on-denim outfit. She made her first appearance after announcing that she will be presenting an award at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards on March 12 (March 13 IST). The star posted a picture on Instagram featuring a list of all the celebrities who will present at the Oscars in 2023. Apart from Deepika, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, and Questlove will also present at the Oscars. Keep scrolling to read our download on her airport look from last night.

Deepika Padukone's no-makeup look with denim outfit at the airport

Deepika Padukone's airport outfits have always won a thumbs up from her fans. The star knows how to mix comfort with impeccable styling. And she did the same for her most recent jet-set look. The paparazzi photos from last night show Deepika dressed in a playful denim ensemble, styled with no makeup. She championed the 'less is more' aesthetic with the airport look. If you need tips on how to slay airport fashion, take cues from Deepika's closet. Check out her pictures below and see how she styled the denim outfit.

Deepika Padukone arrives at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika's light blue denim jacket comes with a dark blue tie-dye print pattern, full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, front patch pockets, a collared neckline, an open front with button closures, and a tailored fitting. She donned it over a classic white T-shirt featuring a loose silhouette and a round neckline.

Deepika styled the T-shirt by tucking it inside stylish denim boyfriend jeans featuring a mid-rise waistline, folded hem, tie-dye print pattern, side pockets, and a baggy fitting.

In the end, Deepika chose gold bracelets, front lace-up white chunky sneakers, a metallic silver watch, broad-tinted sunglasses, and gold rings to accessorise the denim outfit. Centre-parted open wavy locks, glossy nude lips, and a no-makeup look gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, the 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India at 5:30 am IST) at the Dolly Theatre in Los Angeles. This year three Indian films are competing for the coveted awards - RRR song Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.