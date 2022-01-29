Deepika Padukone serves uber-glam look at Kapil Sharma Show in 41k mini dress for Gehraiyaan promotions

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepika Padukone served an uber-glam look at The Kapil Sharma Show in a black faux leather mini dress worth ₹41k. She promoted her film Gehraiyaan on the TV show.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 09:41 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Deepika Padukone has been actively promoting her much-anticipated upcoming film Gehraiyaan with co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, it is not just the film that the star's fans are excited to see. Ever since she started promoting Gehraiyaan, Deepika has been serving glamour in one incredible outfit after the other. And each look has been a sartorial moment on its own. Case in point, Deepika's latest look is in a black one-shoulder dress.

Deepika arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show last night to promote her film Gehraiyaan. The 36-year-old star was stunned in a faux leather mini dress for the occasion and looked ravishing as ever. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani took to Instagram to share pictures of the diva in the ensemble, and it is already going crazy viral on social media.

Deepika's faux leather ensemble, in a shiny black hue, is from the shelves of the London-based designer clothing label Halpern Studio.

This red-carpet-worthy look comes with a one-shoulder neckline, ruched details all over, cut-out detail on the waist, a figure-sculpting silhouette and a mini length. The black ensemble accentuated DP's svelte frame and her long legs.

If you wish to include the star's ensemble in your closet, we have found the price details for you. The dress is available on the Net-A-Porter website. It will cost you 41,401 (USD 552) approximately.

Deepika wore the ensemble with pointy black heels featuring barely-there straps from Magda Butrym. She opted for gold jewellery to style the chic ensemble. Her picks include statement chain mail earrings and several rings.

As for the glam, Deepika went with options that suited her best. She left her locks open in a side parting in a sleeked-back hairdo, and opted for nude lip shade, dewy make-up, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, and sharp contour.

