Deepika Padukone takes over French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in two charming looks: All pics, videos

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's fashionable stint at the Cannes Film Festival is far from over, and we are not complaining. The actor, a jury member at the ongoing prestigious festival, has posted pictures and videos of herself dressed in several exquisite ensembles, and each look has been equally stunning. The star recently stepped out on the streets of Cannes to do a photoshoot in an outfit that mixed vintage fashion with modern elegance. She also did another shoot that was all about old Hollywood glamour. We cannot choose a favourite, and surely you will also love both her looks.

On Sunday, Deepika dropped pictures from a photoshoot that showed her taking over the French Riviera with her jaw-dropping style. While one post showed the star in a quirky printed shirt and hot pink skirt, Deepika slipped into a smoking hot black bodycon gown for the other images. The skirt and shirt look is from Louis Vuitton. As for the black ensemble, Deepika wore it to do a shoot for Cartier. Scroll ahead to see Deepika's posts. (Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone goes edgy in mini jacket dress for Vanity Fair X Louis Vuitton dinner party, see pics)

Deepika Padukone drops two new charming looks from Cannes. (Instagram)

Coming to the first look, Deepika slipped into an oversized white button-down shirt teamed with a knee-length skirt. The top comes adorned with quirky patterns, wide collars and long cuffed sleeves. Deepika tucked it elegantly inside the hot pink skirt featuring an A-line silhouette and gold embellished buttons. A pair of thigh-high black heeled boots, silver chain link bracelet and top handle mini bag completed it.

Deepika opted for minimal make-up and a messy updo with a few loose strands sculpting her face to style the ensemble. In the end, Deepika chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and glowing skin for the glam picks.

For the second look, Deepika went for an off-the-shoulder black gown featuring a plunging low neckline flaunting her décolletage, long sleeves, floor-length hem, back thigh-high slit and a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame.

Deepika paired the black gown with a diamond necklace, matching earrings and a ring from Cartier. She rounded it all off with a messy low bun, bold red lips, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes and on-fleek brows.

Which look of Deepika did you like the most?