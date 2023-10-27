Desi Girl in Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra arrives in India; wows in steal-worthy casual airport look. Watch

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai, India, today. The actor is in the country to attend an event in the bay. The paparazzi clicked the Desi Girl exiting the Mumbai airport and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and videos show Priyanka leaving the airport, greeting the media with folded hands, and entering her car before leaving. Scroll through to check out Priyanka's airport look and read our download on her airport outfit inside.

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai, India. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Videos of Priyanka Chopra arriving at the Mumbai airport delighted her fans. Netizens took to Instagram to compliment the star's comfy-chic airport look and welcome the actor after a long break. Last, she was in Mumbai with Nick Jonas to be a part of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inaugural, attended by several big names like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Deepika Padukone, and more. Meanwhile, fans commented, "Goddess," "Desi Girl is home," "Welcome PCJ," and "She's so beautiful," under her paparazzi clips.

What Priyanka Chopra wore at the airport?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka chose neutral tones for her airport look. She wore a black crop top featuring spaghetti straps, a wide plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem revealing her midriff. She styled it with a matching long jacket featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fitting, and an ankle-length hem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka completed her airport outfit with grey track pants featuring a mid-rise elastic waistband, baggy fitting, and lower ankle hem. She accessorised her outfit with black-and-white chunky sneakers, diamond rings, and a colourful bead necklace with the letter of her daughter Malti's name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Priyanka chose winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, blushed cheekbones, and glowing skin for the glam picks. Centre-parted open silky locks gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Priyanka is in India to attend the Mami Film Festival.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!