‘Desi girl’ Tiffany Trump wins the internet in dreamy Manish Malhotra lehenga at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Tiffany Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, made a surprise appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai. Accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos and mother Marla Maples, Tiffany embraced the festive spirit in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She took to Instagram on September 16 and shared a carousel of pictures from the event, accompanied by the caption, “India, with love.” (Also read: Sonam Kapoor brings royal glamour to Ganesh Chaturthi in block-printed anarkali, bandhej dupatta, heavy jewellery: Pics )

Tiffany’s pastel lehenga steals the spotlight

For the star-studded celebrations, Tiffany chose a pastel lime-green lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments. The cropped blouse came with a sweetheart neckline and was adorned with pearl and crystal handwork, adding a subtle shimmer to the ensemble.

The floor-length A-line skirt featured fine vertical silver threadwork, with ornate floral motifs adding detail to the lower flare. She paired the soft green ensemble with a contrasting coral-pink organza dupatta, finished with a delicate gold border.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The combination of pastel green and pink gave the look a fresh, festive feel while allowing the intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The combination of pastel green and pink gave the look a fresh, festive feel while allowing the intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Pearl jewellery and soft glam

Tiffany accessorised the lehenga with traditional jewellery from Manish Malhotra’s fine jewellery collection. She wore a multi-strand pearl choker featuring a statement central pendant, along with matching dangler earrings and a delicate maang tikka.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stacked embellished bangles added another traditional touch, while a structured metallic gold mini handbag completed the look.

For her beauty look, Tiffany opted for soft glam. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves with a centre parting, while glowing skin, defined eyes and nude lips kept the makeup elegant and understated.

Michael Boulos joins her in festive style

Tiffany attended the celebrations with husband Michael Boulos, who complemented her traditional look in a saffron-orange embroidered sherwani. The couple’s coordinated festive dressing added to their Indian celebration style as they joined the Ambani family and guests for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

How internet reacted

Tiffany’s pictures from the celebrations quickly drew attention on Instagram, with several users praising her traditional Indian look. One user wrote, “Carrying Indian heritage with such effortless grace and poise. The pastel palette looks absolutely stunning on you!” Another commented, “Absolutely stunning… an Indian princess.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Others showered her with compliments, with one user writing, “Desi girl”, another added, “Absolutely rocking the Indian look!” One more user commented, “Queen — you look gorgeous in Indian attire! A princess!”