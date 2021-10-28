Dia Mirza blends flirty with nature love in a handwoven silk shirt, blue jeans

It is no secret that a crisp white shirt and a pair of blue jeans are wardrobe staples and the look not only makes the wearer seem equally at ease in the streets of Paris or London or India but can also be styled to cut a flirty silhouette for ladies with its girly, romantic yet totally fuss-free aesthetic like Bollywood actor Dia Mirza recently did. Need a crash course in effortlessly stylish and trendy dressing?

Dia's latest pictures from son Avyaan’s nursery offers plenty of fashion inspiration in a sheer white handwoven silk shirt and a pair of blue jeans with frayed hem. Celebrating her love for nature, the diva was seen flaunting the wall art in her son's playroom that featured deers, tigers, butterflies, trees and other flora and fauna painted on the white walls.

Totally at ease in her “favourite place in the world”, Dia was dolled up in a sheer white handwoven silk top that came with a high neck and full sleeves. It sported European lace with pleating and pintucks to ace a chic vibe.

Dia teamed it with a pair of sky blue jeans that came with wide legs and ended in frayed hem. This look is not about an age group or season, it is about a mindset that made Dia seem like the real trend-setter of our time.

Pulling back her mid-parted soft curls into a low ponytail hairstyle, the actor accessorised her look with a pair of crimson earrings to add a pop of colour. Wearing a dab of coral lipstick shade that matched her eyeshadow tint, Dia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Looking effortlessly glamorous, Dia struck happy candids for the camera and captioned the pictures, “My favourite place in the world these days is Avyaan’s nursery Nature love reflecting with our wall art by @kalakaarihaath (sic).”

The white top is credited to handmade apparel and clothing brand, Péro, that boasts of international aesthetic using local material and skills, taking inspiration from what surrounds us, especially the clothing and dressing styles of the local people, to make a product that connects with people, wherever in the world it is placed. Dia Mirza was styled by costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney.

