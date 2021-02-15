Dia Mirza makes for the most beautiful bride in red saree and dupatta, see pics

Draped in a red saree, Dia Mirza made for a beautiful bride. The first few images of Dia walking towards the mandap at her wedding landed on the internet and spread like wildfire. The actor married her boyfriend and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, in a private ceremony at her home. Only close family and friends were in attendance.

What did Dia Mirza wear at her wedding?

Dia looked like a dream as she stepped out wearing six-yards of elegance. Her saree was adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders. She also pinned a sheer red organza dupatta on her head which had golden embroidery on the border as well. The actor accessorised her attire with a statement-making gold traditional choker necklace that had green drop details.

She teamed it with a matching green and gold bangles, maang tikka and a pair of drop chandelier earrings and completed the look with a red small bindi. Dia always follows the less is more motto when it comes to her glam and believes in flaunting her natural beauty. Her wedding day was no different either. Her makeup included a light eyeliner teamed with mascara-clad eyelashes, a little bit of blush, some highlighter and a nude lipstick.

Doesn't she look like a dream?

Dia's wedding was a close-knit affair. The actor, in the morning, shared an Instagram story of her hand that had gorgeous henna design on it and captioned it "Pyaar (love) (sic)."

Dia Mirza shares a picture of her henna(Instagram story/diamirzaofficial)

Last night, the actor had her bridal shower for which she dressed in a white mini tunic. The event was complete with a bride-to-be satchel and a tiara. Aditi Rao Hydari was one of the few people from the industry who attended the wedding.

