One of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood is Dia Mirza and there is no denying that. She is also quite famous for her sartorial picks that often consists of beautiful clothes made by homegrown brands. And if the rumour mill is to be believed, Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 is all set to tie the knot to boyfriend and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. Dia would surely make for one of the most stunning brides and we cannot wait to see her all dolled-up for her nuptials.

Till the time that happens, we can go down the memory lane and take a look at a few of the times that the actor dressed up in an ethnic attire and looked absolutely fabulous. Dia's style can be explained as the perfect girl next door vibe which includes everything from embroidered kurtis to boho dresses and badass suits and, mind you, she looks good in everything. The actor adds a twist to every outfit and makes it her own. Neither there is any colour that she cannot slay in.

Time and again, Dia has made our jaws touch the ground with her choices of wardrobe for various events and we cannot fathom how beautiful she will look in her bridal attire. Check out some of her other fabulous outfits:

That is not all, the 39-year-old is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and UN Secretary Generals Advocate for SDGs. This will be Dia's second wedding. She was earlier married to businessman Sahil Sangha. The two announced their separation in August 2019 after being married for five years. They tied the knot in October 2014 and dated for a few years prior to that.

Not much is known about Vaibhav Rekhi, however, according to reports, Dia will be marrying him in an extremely private and simple ceremony that will be attended by only a few family members.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter