Here's what Dia Mirza thinks the perfect gift is
Dia Mirza is quite the environmentalist and is always promoting holistic and sustainable living. The Thappad actor is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, UN Secretary General's Advocate for SDGs, and Ambassador for both WildLife Trust Of India and Save The Children. The actor has recently been in the news for the statements she made on the Uttarakhand Glacier disaster, where she tweeted, "What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? - Innocent , unsuspecting people get hurt." In another tweet she wrote, "Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli." She then attached the number for a disaster helpline for people to contact on.
The environmentalist also made a revelation about what she considers the perfect gift to give someone. At the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Dia revealed that instead of giving people birthday gifts she plants a tree in their name. She said, “There was a year I remember planting 18,00 trees! It has actually simplified my life." She went on to add, "If anybody’s birthday or anniversary comes along, I don't have to rack my brains about what gift to get them. I will simply grow a grove of 11 trees in their name and send a certificate to commemorate the special occasion. The best thing is that you can go and visit the site. You can see images of who planted your trees and watch them grow, and maybe someday even go sit in the shade of those trees.” Dia went on to joke how those who receive these every year must think she isn't experimental, saying, "There must also be people who look at the certificates and say Oh, God! She's so un-innovative! She sends me the same gift every year,” she said. Dia’s bank of gift trees has grown exponentially over the years.
