IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Here's what Dia Mirza thinks the perfect gift is
Dia Mirza(Instagram)
Dia Mirza(Instagram)
lifestyle

Here's what Dia Mirza thinks the perfect gift is

Dia Mirza is quite the environmentalist and is always promoting holistic and sustainable living, and she recently made a revelation about what she considers the perfect gift to give someone.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:50 PM IST

Dia Mirza is quite the environmentalist and is always promoting holistic and sustainable living. The Thappad actor is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, UN Secretary General's Advocate for SDGs, and Ambassador for both WildLife Trust Of India and Save The Children. The actor has recently been in the news for the statements she made on the Uttarakhand Glacier disaster, where she tweeted, "What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? - Innocent , unsuspecting people get hurt." In another tweet she wrote, "Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli." She then attached the number for a disaster helpline for people to contact on.

The environmentalist also made a revelation about what she considers the perfect gift to give someone. At the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Dia revealed that instead of giving people birthday gifts she plants a tree in their name. She said, “There was a year I remember planting 18,00 trees! It has actually simplified my life." She went on to add, "If anybody’s birthday or anniversary comes along, I don't have to rack my brains about what gift to get them. I will simply grow a grove of 11 trees in their name and send a certificate to commemorate the special occasion. The best thing is that you can go and visit the site. You can see images of who planted your trees and watch them grow, and maybe someday even go sit in the shade of those trees.” Dia went on to joke how those who receive these every year must think she isn't experimental, saying, "There must also be people who look at the certificates and say Oh, God! She's so un-innovative! She sends me the same gift every year,” she said. Dia’s bank of gift trees has grown exponentially over the years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
What’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.
What’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.
horoscope

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 8

By Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Daily horoscope: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for February 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza(Instagram)
Dia Mirza(Instagram)
lifestyle

Here's what Dia Mirza thinks the perfect gift is

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Dia Mirza is quite the environmentalist and is always promoting holistic and sustainable living, and she recently made a revelation about what she considers the perfect gift to give someone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bacon Rose Quiche(allrecipes.com)
Bacon Rose Quiche(allrecipes.com)
recipe

Recipe: Try this Rose Bacon Quiche recipe with your Valentine this V-day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2021: If you and your partner are one of those people who prefer staying home and enjoying a homecooked meal, this Bacon Quiche recipe is perfect for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor wore a silver metallic gown with a thigh high slit which is a piece by Maison Met the label by designer Mety Choa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Status of Covid-19 vaccine passports around the world. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:51 PM IST
In this digital era, users will be able to access their passports on mobile phones as an app or as part of a digital wallet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Pink Pasta(Simply Beautiful Eating)
Vegan Pink Pasta(Simply Beautiful Eating)
recipe

Recipe: Vegan Pink Pasta recipe for a low-key romantic dinner for two this V-day

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Get a glass of Rosé, white or red wine and pair it with this healthy pasta recipe for a low-key romantic meal at home with your loved one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
fashion

Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • Yami Gautam takes the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from latest photoshoot as she goes bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers or slays the chic look in Boho jumpsuits, corset-skirt set and we are in awe as we take fashion cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Propose Day(Unsplash)
Happy Propose Day(Unsplash)
festivals

Propose Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Here are some sweet nothings you can say to your beloved when you propose to them this Propose Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Easy Tiramisu recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
Easy Tiramisu recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
recipe

This Valentine's Day pamper your loved ones with delicious Tiramisu cups: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • The perfect blend of coffee flavour, sweetness of biscuits and a thick creamy texture. These Tiramisu cups is what you need to prepare on Rose Day for your loved ones and surprise them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
fashion

Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
fashion

Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Co-ords or the matching coordinates were the key trend in 2020, but going by the pap shots pouring into our inbox, the trend refuses to die down even in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
fashion

Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in 17k rainbow striped bikini

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
fashion

Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:40 PM IST
In the last fortnight, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi - opted for edgy thigh-high slit gowns in black
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Agarwal
Pooja Agarwal
lifestyle

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Pooja Agarwal

By Swati Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:40 PM IST
A trilateral amputee who lost both her legs and her arm in a train accident in 2012, 32-year-old Pooja Agarwal began shooting professionally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas(Instagram/anushkasharma/arlenas_true_nature/sarahmoosavi)
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas(Instagram/anushkasharma/arlenas_true_nature/sarahmoosavi)
health

Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP