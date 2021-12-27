Dia Mirza oozes oomph this holiday season in 12.9k ivory thigh-slit kaftan

If you are looking for fashion cues on how to turn up the heat and keep it hot and edgy this winter, take style inspiration from Bollywood diva Dia Mirza who was seen oozing oomph this holiday season in an ivory muslin kaftan. The floor-skimming kaftan with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits is perfect to grab the spotlight this Christmas-New Year holiday week and Dia's effortless charms only added to the glam.

Taking to her social media handle, Dia shared a picture and video from her latest photoshoot where she was seen slaying the sartorial game like a pro. The picture and video featured the actor donning the monochrome kaftan that draped down the shoulder to the ankle.

The plunging neckline and thigh-high slits on either side added to the hotness quotient. The white base kaftan came with contrasting black appliqué panel hemming the sides while an intricately embroidered yoke is what made this resort-ready look go that extra mile.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted soft curls hairstyle, Dia amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. She accessorised her look only with a pair of dainty earrings.

The kaftan is credited to Indian fashion designer Sureena Chowdhri's eponymous label that boasts of hand and drape that surpasses seasons, themes that are central to our times, designs that are relevant, easy-wearing and replete with special detail. The ivory muslin kaftan originally costs ₹12,900 on the designer website.

Dia Mirza's kaftan from Sureena Chowdhri (sureenachowdhri.com)

Dia Mirza was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Theia Tekchandaney and Jia Chauhan. On another note, kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century.

From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

Comfort mixed with glamour has been the style quotient for fashionistas ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed everyone to work and play from the confines of their home and that is when kaftan trend kicked up more than ever as their easy-breezy boho-chic style along with glamorous vibes ensure that the wearer slays effortlessly.

