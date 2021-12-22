Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Dia Mirza's golden yellow backless lehenga is perfect for a destination wedding
fashion

Dia Mirza's golden yellow backless lehenga is perfect for a destination wedding

Dia Mirza's steamy ethnic fashion sets Jaipur on fire as she dolls up for an awards show and twirls in a golden yellow lehenga with backless choli | Check viral video inside
Dia Mirza's golden yellow backless lehenga is perfect for destination wedding (Instagram/diamirzaofficial)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 02:32 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Yellow has ruled the fashion roost this year, from Bollywood divas and social media influencers rocking the colour in varied styles and actor Dia Mirza could not be left behind as she grabbed the spotlight in a golden yellow backless lehenga at Jaipur. Earlier, Dia swooned us with her yellow obsession be it in an saree or maxi dress but her recent look in the lehenga looks perfect for a destination wedding.

Taking to her social media handle, Dia shared a video that showed her steamy ethnic fashion setting Jaipur on fire as she dolled up for an awards show and twirled in the golden yellow lehenga with backless choli. The sleeveless choli came in golden yellow base and sported silver work all over to enhance its rich look.

It was teamed with a high-waist lehenga that too came in golden yellow base and sported silver work all over. It was layered with a pastel blue sheer dupatta that was sequinned along the border in floral motifs. 

Leaving her soft curly tresses open down her back, pinned with radiant white flowers in her hair, Dia accessorised her look with a pair of handcrafted emerald and pearl earrings and bejewelled bangles from Sogani Jewellers.

RELATED STORIES

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her glittery eyeshadow tint, Dia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Dia set fans swooning and we are one of them.

Top Mobile Deals

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Renish Patel, whose designs boasts of bespoke bridal wear. Dia Mirza was styled by costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dia mirza fashion goal fashion fashion trends style style goal trends twitter trend lehenga destination wedding ethnic fashion ethnic wear jaipur viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP