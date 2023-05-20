Diana Penty arrives in Cannes in style, glitters in bejewelled crop blouse and figure-hugging skirt for first pics

Actor Diana Penty has returned to Cannes, and her first look from the prestigious film festival is out. Diana is one of the Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and more, attending the 76th Festival de Cannes this year. The star posted new pictures from the French Riviera on Instagram. It shows the star posing on the balcony dressed in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble bejewelled in shimmering colourful diamantes. Scroll through to see Diana's post below.

Diana Penty's first look from Cannes

Diana Penty shares pictures of her first look from the Cannes film Festival. (Instagram)

On the weekend, Diana Penty posted pictures of her first look from the Cannes Film Festival with the caption, "All that glitters...#Cannes2023." The post shows Diana in a beige-coloured two-piece ensemble designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. After she shared the pictures, netizens took to the comments section to shower her with praise. A user wrote, "Killed it. Specially hair with this whole look uffffff. So filmy but sexy." Another commented, "Slayer is back at Cannes." Check out the images below.

Diana's sleeveless blouse features a raised neckline, an infinity-styled midriff-baring hem, a cut-out on the back, a fitted silhouette, sequin embellishments, and colourful gem adornments. She wore it with a coordinated skirt featuring similar shimmering embellishments, a high-rise waistline, a figure-hugging fit, and floor-grazing hem length.

Diana accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewels, including statement rings to complement the gem embellishments, gold coin-shaped earrings, and stilettos. Lastly, centre-parted open long silky tresses, darkened brows, brown lip shade, matching eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and dewy blushed skin rounded off the glam picks.

Earlier, Diana had posted pictures on Instagram right after landing in Cannes and captioned the post, "Hello again #Cannes." See it below.

The photos show the actor dressed in a ruffled white blouse featuring full-length sleeves, styled with high-waisted blue denim jeans, sunnies, black pumps, centre-parted open locks, and minimal makeup.