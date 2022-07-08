Diana Penty, in white and denims, is setting the party mood on Instagram

Diana Penty is a fashion goal in herself. The actor always ensures to put her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. Be it sassy casuals or graceful ethnics, Diana’s fashion diaries are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. Diana believes in keeping it minimal and letting her attire do all the talking. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Diana’s Instagram profile is a plethora of snippets from her fashion diaries, her professional works and glimpses of her personal life and her vacay diaries.

Diana, a day back, gave us major weekend fashion goals. Diana, for the midweek, chose to bring a slice of weekend mood on her Instagram profile and brushed our blues away. Diana shared a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and gave us goals to follow for the weekend. In the pictures, Diana can be seen decked up in the classic colours of white and denim. Diana wore a white cropped top with sleeveless details and the words ‘OFF’ written on it. She further teamed her cropped top with a pair of denims and showed off her midriff.

“Oh hi,” Diana greeted her fans, friends and family in the caption accompanying the pictures. In no time, Diana’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments. Patralekhaa dropped by to comment with multiple fire emoticons, while Farah Khan wrote, “Ohhh hello beautiful.” Take a look at Diana’s pictures here.

Diana, styled by hairstylist Dwyessh Parasanani, wore her shoulder-length tresses open in straight locks and her forehead covered with straight fringes. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Diana looked weekend-ready to party.

