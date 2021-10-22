Diana Penty’s Shimla safarnama – 'Maggi on cold, snowy day'

Diana Penty is living it up in Shimla. The actor, who has recently taken off with her team to the hill station for one of her shooting schedules, is loving it in the hills. The actor keeps sharing snippets of her shoot diaries of her upcoming project on her Instagram profile.

Amidst the work schedule, Diana is also scooping out time for herself to immerse in the beauty of Himachal Pradesh. Since she reached Shimla, the actor has been sharing a slew of pictures on her Instagram profile to treat her Instagram family.

From running around in the hills to the sight of frost to having a cup of tea by the balcony overlooking the picturesque view of nature, Diana Penty has been doing it all. While her pictures are serving as treats for our sore eyes, they are also giving us major travel FOMO.

On Friday, Diana shared a fresh snippet of her travel diaries on her Instagram profile. In the video, Diana can be seen slurping hot Maggi while sitting in a valley of sorts, surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Diana, dressed in an off white full-sleeved sweater and a pair of black trousers, accessorised her look for the day out with nature with a sassy muffler. Diana can be seen smiling with all her heart as she indulges in her bowl of Maggi. “Hot, hot Maggi on cold, snowy day,” she wrote.

Within minutes, her Instagram video was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Diana’s colleagues from the film industry Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Slurp,” and added a heart-eyed emoticon. South star Dulquer Salmaan also dropped by to comment with two wonder emoticons.

Diana’s "safarnama" in the hills is just too beautiful. A few days back, the actor watched the passing beauty of Shimla from her car window as her car snaked down. She wrote “safarnama” in Hindi and added #ManaliDiaries to her caption. +

Diana’s adventures in the hill station are giving us all the motivation to plan our next trip. BRB, off to plan the itinerary.

