Diana Penty can’t get over her Shimla trip. Us too, Diana, us too

Diana Penty is basking in the memories of an amazing trip. We relate, because we all have been there where after being back from an amazing trip, we feel disoriented for a few days. And so, we keep going back to those pictures and videos to have the lingering aftertaste of travelling. Well, Diana is in that phase currently.

The actor, who is freshly back from the hills, is having a tough time not to keep sharing a slew of pictures and videos of her travels on her Instagram profile. Well, we are not complaining, since the pictures are setting major travel vibes for us as well.

On Thursday, Diana went on a trip down the memory lane of a few days back and not too late she picked up a compilation of videos of herself from the Himachal Pradesh trip to post on her Instagram profile. The video perfectly captures a gleeful Diana in the laps of the hills, having the most fun.

Diana, in her trip to the hills, did it all – from posing like a diva by her balcony and having a moment with the hills and her tea to indulging in a bowl of maggi under the sun, surrounded by the hills.

On Thursday, however, she posted a love letter to the hills and only the hills. In the video, Diana can be seen opening the door of her stay to go outside. Only that she was welcomed by the snow-capped picturesque mountains. In the later part of the video, Diana can be seen dancing around in the valley with the hills in the backdrop. “Ok, last one I promise! But hey…those mountains,” wrote Diana.

Diana is in a throwback Thursday kinda mood and we completely understand. The actor also had a love at first sight kind of moment with the hills. To have experienced the first frost in Himachal Pradesh, Diana gave a twist to the saying – Love at first sight – and wrote, “Love at frost sight.” +

Diana’s pictures and videos are giving us major travel FOMO and almost pushing us to plan our next trip. BRB, making our next travel itinerary.

