Diana Penty spends her last day at Cannes killing it in a mini dress and silk trench coat. All pics inside

Actor Diana Penty has had a stellar time at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Diana was among a host of celebrities who attended the 76th edition of the prestigious festival and walked the much-anticipated and widely-covered red carpets. And now, the star is ready to bid farewell to the French Riviera town in style. Diana posted pictures of her last day in Cannes, and she killed it in a stunning mini dress and a silk trench coat. Scroll through to see the photos.

Diana Penty in Alberta Ferretti for her last day at Cannes

Diana Penty spends her last day at Cannes killing it in a mini dress and silk trench coat. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diana Penty took to Instagram to share pictures from her last day in Cannes with the caption, "My last day on the French Riviera, in @albertaferretti [heart eye emoji] Au revoir Cannes...until we meet again [heart emoji]." The post shows Diana taking a stroll in the French Riviera town, dressed in an Alberta Ferretti ensemble featuring a mini dress and a silk trench coat. Celebrity stylist Namita Alexander styled Diana's killer look for the photoshoot in Cannes. Check out the pictures below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diana's orange-coloured sleeveless dress features embroidered lace, a see-through silhouette on the torso, a figure-hugging fit enhancing her svelte frame, a revealing cut-out on the back, embroidered delicate leaf appliqués enhancing the overall look, a round neckline, and a mini hem length.

Diana wore the outfit with a beige-coloured silk trench coat featuring full-length sleeves, a billowy silhouette, an open front with button closures, belted design on the cuffs and waist, two front patch pockets, slits on the side, and wide notch lapel collars.

Diana accessorised the ensemble with stylish peep-toe pumps, a tan basket shoulder bag, and sunglasses. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. Centre-parted messy open hair gave the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}