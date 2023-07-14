Diana Penty takes Paris by storm in 4 glam outfits, her cream saree with trench coat in front of Louvre steals the show

Actor Diana Penty was among the long list of celebrities who attended the Paris Haute Couture Week. Apart from attending Rahul Mishra, Georges Chakra and Zuhair Murad's shows during Couture Week, Diana also displayed her sartorial prowess during her stay. The star's recent photoshoots back our claim. Moreover, Diana's most-recent post featuring four different outfit changes is taking the internet and Paris by storm. Check them out below.

Diana Penty changes into four sensational outfits

Diana Penty takes Paris by storm in 4 glam outfits for a new photoshoot. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diana Penty took to Instagram to share her most-recent photoshoot with fans on social media. "Which is your favourite look?," she captioned the post. The pictures show Diana in a denim skirt and oversized blazer, a co-ord crop jacket and skirt set, a cream saree and trench coat, and a red gown with exaggerated sleeves. Each look earned a thumbs-up from her fans. However, her saree and trench coat set stole the show for us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diana Penty posed in front of the Louvre Museum in a cream-coloured cotton saree featuring tassel embellishments on the border. She wore the six yards elegantly and pleated the pallu on her shoulder. A round-neck cropped blouse and a matching trench coat featuring a belted front, full-length sleeves, and wide notch-lapel collars completed the ensemble. Wine lip shade, messy open tresses with bangs, and minimal makeup rounded off the glam picks.

Diana Penty poses in two stylish outfits in Paris. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diana's second look showed her in a crop jacket and bodycon skirt set featuring a leaf pattern. While the blazer has a relaxed fitting, full-length sleeves, and an open front, the skirt features a high-rise waist and side slit. A black bralette, a choker necklace, side-parted open tresses, loafers, darkened brows, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, and mauve lip shade gave the finishing touch.

The second-last picture showed Diana serving a magical moment in a red maxi gown featuring exaggerated sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a decolletage-flaunting neckline. She wore the ensemble with open locks, minimal makeup, bold eyeliner, nude lip shade, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Diana Penty rocks two stunning outfits. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Diana wore a pinstriped long coat featuring wide collars, an open front, full sleeves, and a curved hem. She wore it with a corseted crop blouse and a high-waisted denim skirt featuring an asymmetric side slit. She rounded it off with a half-tied hairdo adorned with a ribbon clip, loafers, nerdy glasses, and bold glam picks.