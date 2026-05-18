Diana Penty went from Indian gold in Manish Malhotra saree to futuristic glam in Amit Aggarwal couture at Cannes 2026

Diana Penty is on a fashion roll at the Cannes Film Festival, serving one stunning look after another. On May 17, the actor delivered two striking fashion moments that highlighted her versatile style sensibility, one in a regal gold saree and the other in a contemporary couture gown. From traditional elegance to futuristic glamour, Diana proved she can pull off every look to perfection. Let’s decode her stunning outfits and take some style notes. (Also read: Huma Qureshi serves her most glamorous Cannes look yet in bold black velvet gown, says ‘catch me if you Cannes’ )

Diana Penty shines in golden Manish Malhotra saree

Diana Penty delivers striking looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.(Instagram)

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For her appearance at the Bharat Pavilion, Diana embraced the richness of Indian craftsmanship in a breathtaking custom knit saree by Manish Malhotra. Drenched in shimmering gold, the ensemble beautifully blended traditional draping with contemporary couture aesthetics. The saree featured intricate metallic knit detailing that hugged her silhouette effortlessly, while the structured blouse added a dramatic modern touch with its sculpted puffed sleeves and plunging neckline.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding fluidity and drama to the ensemble was the flowing ivory pallu adorned with delicate embellishments, which contrasted beautifully against the rich gold tones. Diana styled the look minimally, allowing the craftsmanship and texture of the saree to remain the focal point. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding fluidity and drama to the ensemble was the flowing ivory pallu adorned with delicate embellishments, which contrasted beautifully against the rich gold tones. Diana styled the look minimally, allowing the craftsmanship and texture of the saree to remain the focal point. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With softly tousled voluminous hair, bronzed glowing makeup and nude lips, she completed the look with sophistication. Posing against the sunlit Cannes backdrop, Diana looked radiant as she brought a touch of Indian gold and couture glamour to the global stage. Futuristic glamour in Amit Aggarwal couture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With softly tousled voluminous hair, bronzed glowing makeup and nude lips, she completed the look with sophistication. Posing against the sunlit Cannes backdrop, Diana looked radiant as she brought a touch of Indian gold and couture glamour to the global stage. Futuristic glamour in Amit Aggarwal couture {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The anonymous fashion and pop culture account Diet Sabya took to Instagram on May 17 to share exclusive pictures of Diana serving a bold couture moment on the Cannes red carpet. Dressed in a striking red-toned ensemble by Amit Aggarwal, Diana looked every bit futuristic and fierce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The anonymous fashion and pop culture account Diet Sabya took to Instagram on May 17 to share exclusive pictures of Diana serving a bold couture moment on the Cannes red carpet. Dressed in a striking red-toned ensemble by Amit Aggarwal, Diana looked every bit futuristic and fierce. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the carousel of pictures, the account wrote, “Lady Di(ana Penty) is back on the Cannes red carpet with the official sponsor BMW (some of you can’t even say the full form of BMW!). Smokey eyes representing French Le cigarette economy and wet wet hair baby. She is wearing Amit Ag-GAG-rwal couture hunny. If Vecna and Goddess Venus banged on an engineered Ikat mattress, this would be the couture love child ISTG.”

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The dramatic ensemble featured a plunging neckline and body-hugging silhouette adorned with intricate, textured detailing that created an almost molten illusion. What truly elevated the look were the exaggerated sculptural elements cascading from the shoulders and waist, adding a sense of movement, drama and architectural finesse to the outfit. The thigh-high slit further brought a sultry edge to the statement couture piece.

The gown beautifully fused modern craftsmanship with experimental couture, making it look almost like wearable art. The abstract patterns and metallic sheen gave the ensemble a multidimensional effect.

Keeping the styling sleek, Diana opted for wet-look hair parted to the side, which added to the edgy futuristic vibe of the outfit. Her smoky eye makeup paired with nude lips and softly sculpted glam allowed the bold gown to remain the centre of attention. Delicate diamond jewellery and embellished strappy heels completed the high-fashion look with just the right amount of sparkle.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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