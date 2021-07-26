Dil Bechara's Sanjana Sanghi stuns in 1.25 lakh lilac Amit Aggarwal gown

Sanjana Sanghi's debut film Dil Bechara alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput recently clocked one year and the actor took to her social media feed to express her gratitude for having worked with the actor, on what ended up being his last film as well as to the fans who showered a lot of love on the movie. In the post, Sanjana shared a series of images from the making of the film, and in the caption of the post she wrote about how she was honoured to have played Kizie Basu.

Part of her note read, "A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal. (sic)"

Earlier this week Sanjana took to her Instagram and shared a glamourous image after quite a while and the stunning 24-year-old Bollywood actor looked absolutely resplendent in the lilac strapless gown that showed off her chiselled collar bones.

Sanjana was seen wearing the Metallic Winged Gown with stripes of metallic polymer along with a belt by ace couturier Amit Aggarwal which is priced at ₹1,25,000 lakh on the brand's website. The gown had ruffled edges on the top and a peplum style fabric secured with a matching coloured belt cinching her narrow waist. Part of the striped sheer lilac fabric with metallic polymer trailed at the back.





Sanjana opted for subtle nude make-up, bronzed eyeshadow, and her teased dark hair secured neatly at the back and flowing behind her. She wore no accessories with her look. Sanjana captioned her post, "Showtime!"

