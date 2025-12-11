Dimple Kapadia's gorgeous hair steals the show on Indigo flight: The secret to her shiny hair is onions, eggs, and...

The internet has been captivated by a new glimpse of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, whose long, voluminous hair remains iconic even after all these decades. An Indigo cab crew member, Mrudula Khaire, took to Instagram on December 7 to share a video of the actor travelling on a flight. Also read | Twinkle Khanna recalls Dimple Kapadia’s 5 am workout routine before juggling 3 shifts: 'I grew up with a single mom...' Dimple Kapadia was seen rocking soft curls in a new video. Find out what natural ingredients she uses in her haircare routine. (Instagram/ mrudulakhaire_ and Vogue India)

Dimple, 68, looked her elegant best in a simple cream suit, drawing comments like "graceful" and "wow" from adoring fans on Instagram. However, it was her show-stopping hair — styled in soft, bouncy curls from a blowout — that truly commanded attention, looking glossy and healthy.

Take a look for yourself:

Dimple Kapadia's haircare routine

While many celebrities rely on high-end salon treatments, Dimple's secret to maintaining her chic, slightly messy, yet voluminous look lies in an age-old Indian tradition: oiling. In a 2021 interview with Vogue India, the actor shared the profound impact of this simple habit, which started in her childhood to manage her naturally 'very dry, thick and coarse hair'.

Sharing her haircare secrets, she said, “Oiling goes a long, long way. I oil my hair overnight, then get a head massage with a homemade hair pack, which is a mixture of eggs (5 whites and a whole egg) and a banana. I leave it on for 10-30 minutes and then wash it through with lukewarm water... the habit of oiling was prevalent throughout my childhood, and it helped as I have always had very dry, thick and coarse hair. Without the amount of professional styling I’ve had over the years, it would not look so glossy and shiny.”

‘Onion juice is excellent for the hair’

Dimple revealed her custom-made hair oil blend, a legacy she plans to pass down, and she also endorsed the use of onion extract oils: “My secret hair oil recipe is a concoction of almond and sandalwood oil as a base, with geranium, rosemary and lavender essential oils. This is the legacy I’ll pass down to my grandchildren – oil your hair and do not colour it... onion juice is excellent for the hair but I think, the safer option is to use the onion extract oils you get now.”

Her advice for healthy hair isn't just external; it's also about a balanced diet. Dimple suggested everyone should ‘include lots of protein in your diet, eat balanced meals and include seeds and nuts’ to provide the essential nutrients needed to keep hair strong and beautiful.

Dimple's new video serves as a reminder that consistency and natural ingredients, like good old-fashioned hair oiling and protein masks, are key to achieving and maintaining timeless, show-stopping locks like the actor's.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.