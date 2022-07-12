Disha Parmar in black saree proves she knows how to ace Indian wear, Rahul Vaidya hearts new pics: See inside

Television actor Disha Parmar's Indian wear wardrobe has many steal-worthy pieces. From intricately designed suits to lehenga choli sets, Disha has shown, time and again, that she loves wearing traditional silhouettes. But there is one sartorial style she loves the most - the evergreen saree. One look at her fashion journey, and you would agree. Even her latest post backs our claim. The star draped herself in a stylish black saree and a matching blouse, serving fans with a perfect pick for attending late-night parties or a wedding festivity.

On Monday, Disha Parmar dropped a picture of herself in the black six yards and proved she knows how to ace Indian wear. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor captioned her post, "Saundi si hassi teri (Your beautiful laughter)." She wore the ensemble to attend an event in Mumbai. Like many of her followers, even her husband, Rahul Vaidya, loved the look. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Disha Parmar brings her bling on in sheer saree and sleeveless blouse, it is a must-have for weddings: Watch video)

In the picture, Disha Parmar draped herself in a black georgette saree adorned with dainty black embellishments on the border. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star wore the semi-sheer six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. A half-sleeved embroidered blouse with a wide U neckline completed Disha's ethnic look.

In the end, Disha chose dangling silver jhumkis with white bead embellishments and a silver bracelet for the accessories. Additionally, side-parted open tresses with wavy ends, mauve lip shade, subtle shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a dainty black bindi, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

(Also Read: Disha Parmar gives glimpse of wedding shenanigans with Rahul Vaidya in pink lehenga set, Hina Khan says 'elegant')

After Disha posted the photo on her Instagram page, netizens flooded the comments section with compliments. One social media user wrote, "Kaafi [very] cool." Another wrote, "Pretty in black." Rahul had also reacted to Disha's post by hearting it.

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar is married to singer Rahul Vaidya. The couple tied the knot last year in a star-studded wedding that took place in Mumbai. The actor currently is the lead on the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Nakuul Mehta.