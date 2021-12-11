Disha Parmar looks stunning in kaftan mini dress for new pics, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin react

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar is showing her fans how to chill in style, and you may want to take a few notes from her style file. The star's Instagram feed is a window to her wardrobe - it is all about mixing minimalism with comfort. Moreover, Disha is most comfortable in casual looks and includes similar elements in her day-to-day wardrobe. One look at her latest post, and you will understand what we are saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disha took to Instagram on Saturday, December 11, to share several pictures of herself wearing a casual chic kaftan mini dress. She posted the photos with the caption, "If you were looking for a sign.. here it is."

Disha's post garnered several likes and comments from her fans. Jasmin Bhasin and Disha's husband Rahul Vaidya also reacted to the stunning photoshoot. Keep scrolling to look at Disha's pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Disha Parmar in fur top and pants will inspire your Christmas-party look

Disha chose a teal green kaftan mini dress for the photoshoot. The ensemble features a V neckline, cropped hem adorned with scalloped piping in a contrasting white shade, and gold floral print reminiscent of spring.

The flowy silhouette of Disha's ensemble added a dreamy touch to her look. Additionally, the ribbon tie on the waist to cinch the dress at the torso accentuated her figure aesthetically.

Disha Parmar in a kaftan dress.

ALSO READ |

Disha chose a teal green kaftan mini dress for the photoshoot. The ensemble features a V neckline, cropped hem adorned with scalloped piping in a contrasting white shade, and gold floral print reminiscent of spring.

The flowy silhouette of Disha's ensemble added a dreamy touch to her look. Additionally, the ribbon tie on the waist to cinch the dress at the torso accentuated her figure aesthetically.

|#+|

Disha wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, keeping the look effortless and casual. She just wore a pair of embellished sandals.

In the end, side-parted curly locks, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes, and pastel nail paint rounded off the glam picks.

The photos received several likes and comments from netizens. Television actor Khushwant Walia commented, "Gorgeous D." Another user wrote, "Looking lovely cute and pretty beautiful." Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin reacted to the post by hearting it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at some of the comments:

Comments on Disha Parmar's post.

Meanwhile, Disha is currently playing the main lead on the TV series, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. On the personal front, Disha is married to Rahul Vaidya. The couple tied the knot on July 16 in a grand wedding ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON