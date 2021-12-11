Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Disha Parmar looks stunning in kaftan mini dress for new pics, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin react
fashion

Disha Parmar looks stunning in kaftan mini dress for new pics, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin react

Disha Parmar shared pictures of herself wearing a stunning kaftan mini dress for a new photoshoot. Her husband Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reacted to the post.
Disha Parmar looks stunning in kaftan mini dress for new pics, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin react
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:33 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar is showing her fans how to chill in style, and you may want to take a few notes from her style file. The star's Instagram feed is a window to her wardrobe - it is all about mixing minimalism with comfort. Moreover, Disha is most comfortable in casual looks and includes similar elements in her day-to-day wardrobe. One look at her latest post, and you will understand what we are saying.

Disha took to Instagram on Saturday, December 11, to share several pictures of herself wearing a casual chic kaftan mini dress. She posted the photos with the caption, "If you were looking for a sign.. here it is."

Disha's post garnered several likes and comments from her fans. Jasmin Bhasin and Disha's husband Rahul Vaidya also reacted to the stunning photoshoot. Keep scrolling to look at Disha's pictures.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Disha Parmar in fur top and pants will inspire your Christmas-party look

Disha chose a teal green kaftan mini dress for the photoshoot. The ensemble features a V neckline, cropped hem adorned with scalloped piping in a contrasting white shade, and gold floral print reminiscent of spring.

The flowy silhouette of Disha's ensemble added a dreamy touch to her look. Additionally, the ribbon tie on the waist to cinch the dress at the torso accentuated her figure aesthetically.

Disha Parmar in a kaftan dress. 
Top Mobile Deals

ALSO READ | 

Disha chose a teal green kaftan mini dress for the photoshoot. The ensemble features a V neckline, cropped hem adorned with scalloped piping in a contrasting white shade, and gold floral print reminiscent of spring.

The flowy silhouette of Disha's ensemble added a dreamy touch to her look. Additionally, the ribbon tie on the waist to cinch the dress at the torso accentuated her figure aesthetically.

|#+|

Disha wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, keeping the look effortless and casual. She just wore a pair of embellished sandals.

In the end, side-parted curly locks, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes, and pastel nail paint rounded off the glam picks.

The photos received several likes and comments from netizens. Television actor Khushwant Walia commented, "Gorgeous D." Another user wrote, "Looking lovely cute and pretty beautiful." Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin reacted to the post by hearting it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

 

Comments on Disha Parmar's post. 

Meanwhile, Disha is currently playing the main lead on the TV series, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. On the personal front, Disha is married to Rahul Vaidya. The couple tied the knot on July 16 in a grand wedding ceremony.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disha parmar
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP