Disha Parmar's hot pink bikini top and printed bottoms set with floral shrug is worth 3k

Newlyweds Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor has shared several pictures from her vacation with fans on social media. Disha's latest post shows her posing on the beach with Rahul. She mixed and matched prints for the beach photoshoot, and in case you loved the look, we have found the price details for you too. But, more on that later.

Disha took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself dressed in a bikini set teamed with a coverup. She captioned her post, "Sea-zing the Day." She wore a pink bikini top and teamed it with a printed bikini bottom and a flowy coverup. The beachwear set is from the shelves of the clothing label Angel Croshet.

In the pictures, Disha enjoyed the white sandy beaches wearing the printed bikini set. She also posted a photo in which she kissed Rahul as he clicked a selfie. Read on to know the price of her bikini and how she styled the look.

Disha chose a hot pink bikini top that featured a knot and gathered details on the front. The backless top also came with halter neck straps that added an extra oomph factor. She matched it with a printed blue and grey high-waisted bikini bottoms.

Disha Parmar in the Maldives.

The solid pink colour worked well with the print. However, the printed shrug that Disha added to her beach look did not quite make the mark. The ivory printed coverup featured floral prints in orange, blue and red shades. What do you think about the look?

If you wish to buy the bikini set and the floral coverup for your collection, we have the price details for you. The bikini bottom is available on the Angel Croshet website, and the set is worth ₹1,400. As for the coverup, it is worth ₹2,250. The entire look will cost you ₹3,650.

Disha Parma's Geometric High Waist Bikini. (angelcroshet.com/)

Disha Parma's Ivory Floral Bikini Coverup(angelcroshet.com/)

Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16 in Mumbai, shortly after he shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in South Africa. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year, finishing as the runner-up. Disha is currently appearing in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Nakuul Mehta.

