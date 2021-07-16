Dishul Wedding: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar stun in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya and his fiancée Disha Parmar finally tied the knot after a long engagement that had their fans and followers on the edge of their seats. Rahul and Disha, Dishul together which is also their wedding hashtag, got married in a five star hotel in suburban Mumbai and the duo managed to pull quite a lavish wedding despite restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disha looked absolutely radiant as a bride when she walked into the venue under a sheet of flowers that were held on all sides by her near and dear ones. Disha's stunning lehenga was from ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Dancing Peacock collection and Rahul was also wearing a piece from the designer duo's Asal collection. Sharing images of the newly married couple, the designer duo shared in the caption how Disha and Rahul are 'Living their Fairytale!'

Disha wore a 'ravishing red ghagra' and a circular head dupatta in a bright pink shade which had beautiful abla embroidery over it. Also features was the 'gath joda with gold detailing'. Disha had her hair tied back in a tight bun and it was covered with her mesh dupatta. She wore a huge gold choker style necklace that had intricate designs and green beads all over it, she also wore a teeka, earrings that needed to be secured into her hair, a large nath in her nose and huge stacks of bangles, a mix of red and gold to complete her bridal look. Given her heavy outfit and jewellery, Disha opted for a subtle nude make-up look to glam up for her wedding day.





Rahul Vaidya wore an off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani which was paired with an inner kurta churidar. With this he wore a gold safa kamarband gath joda with gota details and custom juttis that features intricate heavy embroidery all over them. He also wore two long malas one with polki work and the other with multicoloured stones.

