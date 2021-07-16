Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding pics: Couple exchanges rings, gets showered in roses. Watch

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot in presence of their friends and family. Pictures and videos of the two as bride and groom have arrived online.

The photos show Rahul Vaidya dressed in a white sherwani and a golden safa with a large necklace. Disha Parmar chose a bright pink lehenga for her wedding. She also wore golden jewellery and golden kaleera on her wrists.

Videos from the wedding show the couple on a stage, surrounded by their friends and family on all sides. As they exchanged their wedding rings, their guests showered the couple with rose petals. The two also shared a hug and some laughter on stage.

Rahul Vaidya with Aly Goni.

Disha Parmar with her bridal party.

Fan clubs also found pictures of Disha as she got decked up for her wedding. She wore a large nosepin, pink lipstick and a tiny bindi on her forehead. Aly Goni, who was Rahul's co-contestant on Bigg Boss 14, also wished him on his wedding with a picture from the function. Sharing a photo with Rahul, he wrote, "Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding today) #thedishulwedding #raly #alygoni." Aly was seen in a floral sherwani and a pink safa.

Rahul and Disha have been dating for a few year and he proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor flirts with Mira Rajput on Instagram , dedicates Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage to her

About their honeymoon plans, Rahul has said, "I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic." He told a leading daily, "On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa."

Rahul is a singer who rose to fame during the first season of Indian Idol. He among the finalists. Announcing their marriage date, they wrote in a social media post, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."