Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrate first Karva Chauth in traditional ensembles, don't miss his note

Television actor Disha Parmar is celebrating her first Karva Chauth with her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star took to Instagram to share several images of her look. She chose a traditional red ensemble for the festivities and looked absolutely stunning.

Disha wore a bright red saree for the occasion and shared several photos of her look on October 24, captioning the post with a 'Happy Karva Chauth' wish. Her bright red six yards featured gold thread and sequinned embroidery with scalloped patti borders. A matching sleeveless silk-satin blouse completed the traditional look.

Disha teamed the six yards of elegance with a sleek mangalsutra, gold drop earrings with white and turquoise blue pearls, pretty red bangles, and bracelets. A centre-parted sleek low bun, sindur on her forehead, dainty bindi, winged eyeliner, glowing face, and nude lip shade completed Disha's glam.

Take a look at her photos:

Disha's husband Rahul also shared several images with her on his Instagram page. The singer wore a gold chikan embroidered bandhgala kurta with white pyjamas and tan leather shoes.

As for Disha, the star chose a dual-toned gold and red embroidered saree with a matching blouse featuring frilled sleeves.

Rahul also penned a note appreciating Disha for keeping a Karva Chauth fast for him and said that he was missing her. He wrote, "Karwa Chauth has been very special for me since I was a child & I always use to wonder when will the day come when someone will do this for me! Disha you doing this for me today Means the world to me! You know I am not a fan of expressing much on social media but this occasion and this gesture is truly most beautiful amazing powerful and special for me. I am missing to be by your side on this very pure day. Every single woman deserves a huge appreciation for fasting throughout the day! Happy Karwa Chauth."

Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16 in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family.

