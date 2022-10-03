Disha Parmar's unique saree gown is a perfect pick for cocktail parties during wedding season: See pics

Raid any fashionista's wardrobe, and you will find at least one timeless saree inside their collection. Sarees are evergreen and with time, people have started experimenting with silhouettes. Though nothing can beat the beauty of a traditional drape, your statement six yards can effortlessly manage to turn heads on any occasion. And television star Disha Parmar understands this quite well. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor often drops snippets from her life on Instagram. And today, she shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot that showed the star dressed in a unique saree gown.

Disha Parmar adds a unique twist to the six yards

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Disha Parmar, who is married to Rahul Vaidya, shared pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Happy lill' thang [flower emoji]." The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor star slipped into a unique ivory saree gown from the shelves of the clothing label Kaaisha By Shalini for the photoshoot. A corset-style blouse amped-up the whole look of the outfit. Additionally, the embellished ensemble is a perfect pick for attending cocktail parties during the wedding season. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures from Disha's photoshoot. (Also Read: Disha Parmar turns 'quintessential 60s heroine' in new pics, Rahul Vaidya reacts)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding the design details, Disha's saree gown comes in an ivory shade embellished with metallic gold and silver sequin embellishments. The drape also features the pre-pleated design on the front, a floor-grazing hem length, and a flowy pallu draped on the shoulder and attached to the blouse.

Disha's saree gown also features a corset style sleeveless blouse with a round neckline, a sheer panel, floral embellishments done in gold and silver hues, a corseted boning to hug the star's frame, and a fitted bodice.

Lastly, Disha chose white peep-toe kitten heels, a statement ring, and embellished emerald earrings for a pop of colour and to complete her accessories with the saree gown. A messy high ponytail, nude brown lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring to highlight her features rounded off the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of Disha's saree gown?