Disha Patani in cut-out mini dress enjoys dinner date with friends, shows how to slay risqué style statement: Watch

Disha Patani went out for a dinner date with her friends last night. The actor got clicked by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Known for embracing risqué fashion statements, Disha slayed another look for the outing. She wore a golden mini dress featuring intricately-placed cut-outs. Scroll through to see Disha's attire for the night out and steal some tips from her to style a risqué outfit.

Disha Patani goes on a dinner date in a risqué cut-out mini dress

Disha Patani wears a cut-out mini dress for a dinner date with friends. (Instagram)

The paparazzi clicked Disha Patani outside an eatery joint in Mumbai last night and shared the snippets on social media. The videos show Disha dressed in a golden mini dress featuring shimmering sequin embellishments, halter noodle straps, gathered details on the bust, a keyhole cut-out design on the neckline, midriff revealing front with waist ties, an asymmetric hemline, a drawstring tie to cinch the skirt, and a mini hem length.

Disha styled the risqué style statement with minimal accessories, including dainty gold hoop earrings, a matching bracelet, rings, a mini top handle bag with statement-making charm embellished on the gold chain straps, and high heels. Lastly, she chose glowing skin, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, and beaming highlighter. She left her wavy Goddess-like locks open to give the finishing touch.

Disha Patani's sizzling photoshoot

Earlier, Disha had set the internet ablaze by sharing pictures from her sizzling photoshoot for Calvin Klein. She wore a bright red bikini top, matching bottoms, and a white full-sleeve shirt with an open front for the images, captioned, "#calvinklein [black heart emoji] coming soon." The post shows her posing on the floor as the rain pours down. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up to star in the action-thriller film Yodha. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

