Lifestyle / Fashion / Disha Patani's flirty blue dress from Pepsi ad deserves a spot in summer closet
fashion

Disha Patani’s flirty blue dress from Pepsi ad deserves a spot in summer closet

Remember Disha Patani rocking a flirty silhouette in a blue mini dress as she featured opposite Tiger Shroff in a Pepsi ad? Well, it’s the perfect time to add the smoking hot look to your summer fashion must-haves and make people go bananas
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Disha Patani’s flirty blue dress from Pepsi ad deserves a spot in summer closet(Amigos Communications)

It was in December 2020 when Pepsi launched a limited edition of their soft drink’s friendship pack and unveiled the campaign featuring rumoured Bollywood couple, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s sizzling chemistry. However, as the winter melted into summer months, Disha’s flirty blue dress stayed with us and it now deserves a spot in our summer closet.

Remember Disha rocking a sultry silhouette in the blue mini dress as she featured opposite Tiger in the Pepsi ad? Well, it’s the perfect time to add the smoking hot look to your summer must-haves and make people go bananas.

The dress came with broad straps and sported a buttoned-down look. Featuring pleated frills waist down, it ended just above the thighs to add to the oomph factor. Accessorising her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a wristwatch and a bracelet, Disha completed her attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers.

Disha Patani in blue mini dress (Amigos Communications)

Leaving her gorgeous tresses open down her shoulders, Disha wore a dab of pink lipgloss and amplified the glam quotient further with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, pink eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking candid poses for the camera, Disha set fans’ hearts aflutter and we don’t blame them.

Disha Patani in blue mini dress (Amigos Communications)

The blue dress was custom-made by luxury prêt-à-couture brand Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia. Disha Patani was styled by celebrity and fashion stylists Aastha Sharma and Reann Moradian.

Disha Patani in blue mini dress (Amigos Communications)

With the lockdown lifting in almost all the states of India and blue skies with sunshine ahead, it is time to update our summer wardrobe before we step out. Smock silhouettes and gingham are currently a trend for mini dresses while a tiered ruffle maxi, a wrap dress, a boho chic number or a slip dress is sure to add a flirty and feminine feel on summer date nights.

Topics
disha patani summer dresses ruffle dress dresses mini dress pepsi summer summer wardrobe summer style summer fashion silhouette tiger shroff summer fashion must-haves fashion inspiration fashion goal fashion and trends fashion trends fashion style cue style goal style trends bollywood
