Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Dishul Wedding: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar stun in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
fashion

Dishul Wedding: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar stun in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Disha Parmar's stunning lehenga was from ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Dancing Peacock collection and Rahul Vaidya was also wearing a piece from the designer duo's Asal collection.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar(Instagram)

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya and his fiancée Disha Parmar finally tied the knot after a long engagement that had their fans and followers on the edge of their seats. Rahul and Disha, Dishul together which is also their wedding hashtag, got married in a five star hotel in suburban Mumbai and the duo managed to pull quite a lavish wedding despite restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disha looked absolutely radiant as a bride when she walked into the venue under a sheet of flowers that were held on all sides by her near and dear ones. Disha's stunning lehenga was from ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Dancing Peacock collection and Rahul was also wearing a piece from the designer duo's Asal collection. Sharing images of the newly married couple, the designer duo shared in the caption how Disha and Rahul are 'Living their Fairytale!'

ALSO SEE | Photos: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar tie the knot in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Disha wore a 'ravishing red ghagra' and a circular head dupatta in a bright pink shade which had beautiful abla embroidery over it. Also features was the 'gath joda with gold detailing'. Disha had her hair tied back in a tight bun and it was covered with her mesh dupatta. She wore a huge gold choker style necklace that had intricate designs and green beads all over it, she also wore a teeka, earrings that needed to be secured into her hair, a large nath in her nose and huge stacks of bangles, a mix of red and gold to complete her bridal look. Given her heavy outfit and jewellery, Disha opted for a subtle nude make-up look to glam up for her wedding day.

Rahul Vaidya wore an off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani which was paired with an inner kurta churidar. With this he wore a gold safa kamarband gath joda with gota details and custom juttis that features intricate heavy embroidery all over them. He also wore two long malas one with polki work and the other with multicoloured stones.

What do you think of the duo's wedding look?

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disha parmar rahul vaidya
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP