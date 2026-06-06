Ditch the heels: 5 stylish workwear flats that won’t leave your feet crying by evening

Anyone who commutes, walks between meetings, or spends long hours outside knows the struggle it is to find workwear flats that actually look stylish and don’t destroy your feet halfway through the day.

Comfy flat footwear for work(Pexels)

A lot of formal flats look polished for exactly 20 minutes before the back straps start digging in, the soles feel paper-thin, or the material starts rubbing painfully near the toes. And nobody wants to carry emergency band-aids in their handbag every day.

Thankfully, comfortable footwear has become much more fashionable recently. Soft cushioning, anti-skid soles, padded straps, breathable fabrics, and ergonomic fits are becoming part of everyday footwear design instead of just orthopedic-looking shoes.

At the same time, workwear itself has become more relaxed. Fashion right now leans toward effortless dressing; easy kurtas, wide-leg trousers, linen sets, oversized shirts, and comfortable footwear that still looks polished enough for office settings.

Comfy and stylish footwear for work

1.

Metro Women’s Flat Floral Embellished Fashion Kolhapuri Sand...

Kolhapuri-inspired flats are having a major comeback because they work beautifully with both Indianwear and modern workwear. This embellished pair from Metro balances traditional styling with enough comfort for daily wear.

The flatter sole and open silhouette help reduce that suffocating feeling closed footwear can create during hot summer commutes, especially in Indian weather. The embellishment also makes them feel polished enough for office outfits without looking overly festive.

These are ideal if your work wardrobe includes kurtas, cotton co-ords, straight pants, or relaxed ethnicwear.

Style tip: Pair with white kurta sets, cigarette pants, linen co-ords, or straight-fit trousers for an elegant everyday office look.

2.

Mochi Women Flat Fashion Slip-On

{{^usCountry}} Mochi flats are popular for a reason: they usually balance comfort and clean styling really well. This slip-on pair especially works if you prefer minimal footwear that can go with almost everything in your wardrobe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mochi flats are popular for a reason: they usually balance comfort and clean styling really well. This slip-on pair especially works if you prefer minimal footwear that can go with almost everything in your wardrobe. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The easy slip-on structure makes them practical for daily wear, while the softer fit helps avoid excessive rubbing around the heel area, which is honestly where most work flats fail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The easy slip-on structure makes them practical for daily wear, while the softer fit helps avoid excessive rubbing around the heel area, which is honestly where most work flats fail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They also have that polished-neutral aesthetic that fits perfectly into the whole “quiet luxury officewear” trend dominating fashion right now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also have that polished-neutral aesthetic that fits perfectly into the whole “quiet luxury officewear” trend dominating fashion right now. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Style tip: Style with tailored trousers, oversized shirts, monochrome kurtas, or ankle-length denims for a clean, polished vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style tip: Style with tailored trousers, oversized shirts, monochrome kurtas, or ankle-length denims for a clean, polished vibe. {{/usCountry}}

3.

Bata Women’s Slip-On Sandal

Bata remains one of the safest comfort-footwear brands simply because their shoes are actually designed for long wear hours. This slip-on sandal keeps things simple, lightweight, and practical for everyday movement.

The flatter structure and softer fit make them especially useful for office commuters or people constantly moving throughout the day. Unlike overly rigid formal flats, these feel much easier on the feet during extended wear.

And honestly, simple footwear is trending again. Minimal sandals that quietly work with multiple outfits are replacing uncomfortable “statement” shoes people rarely repeat.

Style tip: Pair with straight jeans, cotton trousers, office kurtas, or relaxed dresses for an easy everyday work outfit.

4.

Frido Women’s Comfort Flat Sandals

If comfort is your top priority, this pair from Frido is probably the most functional option on this list. The cushioned sole, padded knit upper, and anti-skid design are specifically made for prolonged wear, which makes a huge difference during long office days.

The zero-drop sole structure also supports more natural movement compared to overly stiff flats. And importantly, they still manage to look stylish enough for casual officewear instead of resembling purely orthopedic footwear.

This is especially useful if you walk a lot, use public transport, or spend hours standing throughout the day.

Style tip: Pair with relaxed Indian wear, cotton palazzos, oversized shirts, or airport-style athleisure looks.

5.

XE Looks Stylish Beaded Flat Slippers for Women

Beaded flats are ideal if you want comfortable footwear that still feels slightly dressy and feminine. This pair works especially well for offices where slightly elevated casual dressing is common.

The open slipper structure reduces friction points that often cause blisters around the ankle or heel, while the embellishment helps the flats look intentional and polished instead of overly basic.

These are especially nice for summer because open footwear naturally feels lighter and more breathable throughout the day.

Style tip: Pair with printed kurtas, flowy dresses, linen pants, or monochrome outfits to let the footwear stand out subtly.

What makes work flats actually comfortable?

After years of painful office footwear trends, people are finally prioritising:

cushioned soles

softer straps

anti-skid bases

breathable materials

flexible footbeds

lightweight silhouettes

The best work flats today aren’t just about looking formal anymore. They’re about surviving real life: commutes, stairs, long meetings, café stops, shopping detours, and entire days spent moving around comfortably.

Because no shoe is worth the blisters.

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Work flats that are comfy: FAQs Which flats are best for long office hours? Flats with cushioned soles, soft straps, breathable uppers, and anti-skid bases are best for prolonged wear during workdays.

What footwear trends are popular for workwear right now? Comfort-driven flats, minimal sandals, cushioned slip-ons, ethnic flats, and quiet luxury-inspired neutral footwear are trending strongly right now.

Are Kolhapuri flats suitable for office wear? Yes. Minimal or embellished Kolhapuri flats pair beautifully with kurtas, co-ords, trousers, and relaxed officewear looks.

How do I avoid blisters from work flats? Choose softer materials, avoid overly rigid back straps, and look for cushioned footbeds with flexible soles.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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