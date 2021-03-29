After Deepika Padukone, Divya Khosla Kumar pulls off a Kylie Jenner at Filmfare

The Filmfare Awards had quite a few interesting looks with celebrities putting their most fashionable foot forward, however music producer, director and actor Divya Khosla Kumar's look, although super stunning, ruffled a few feathers. Divya's lilac coloured gown with feathered detailing along the bottom by Atelier Zuhra was almost identical to Kylie Jenner's 2019 MET Gala look in Versace. While Kylie's sheer gown had a nude body suit under and detachable fur sleeves, the colour, style and silhouette of both gowns are very similar. Instagram based fashion industry watchdog, Diet Sabya took to their feed and called out the resemblance sharing a post that read, "Alexa play déjà vu by Beyonce.. Kylie in @versace; @divyakhoslakumar in @atelierzuhra.”

In the video, Kylie can be seen getting ready to leave in her Versace gown, yelling "It's showtime," while Divya's video had the actor walking around in her gown. There are many differences in the gowns, however they still look like different versions of one another. While Kylie's gown had a low cut neckline, sheer embroidered bodice, a flowing feathered trail and detachable fur sleeves, Divya's was a full-sleeved, close necked gown with fur panelling starting from a lot higher up than that seen on Kylie's Versace gown. However one couldn't help but notice how heavily inspired the Atelier Zuhra gown is. Dieters began to comment, with one asking, "Can T-Series ever come out with something original lol." Another comment read, "Nakal mein bhi akal chaie." Another Dieter noted, "It’s definitely a copy, just because it was adjusted to look less eccentric doesn’t mean it ain’t a rip off."

Deepika Padukone's Gaurav Gupta look at the IIFA awards 2019 was also called out for being identical to Kylie's gown. The designer shared images of the actor in the custom made couture gown along with the caption, "An Electric Violet Gown—with dramatic sleeves and a gossamer tulle hood, complimented with a soft feather trail. The electric violet is inspired by stained glass windows that reflect a beautiful blend of lavender and amaranth purple hues as the sun sets. The galactic glass multi shade embroidery is enhanced with a plumage of degrade’ faux feathers." However, Dieter's weren't convinced that the designer was inspired by 'stained glass windows', with one commenting, "What about the Gaurav Gupta dress Deepika wore, that day I think you (Diet Sabya) were defending him, but that was actually copy of Versace more than this..."