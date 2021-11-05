Diwali 2021: Aditi Rao Hydari’s festive look will make your heart skip a beat

Diwali fashion game is getting stronger with each and every post by Bollywood celebrities, on Instagram. Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated on November 4. The festival is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and pomp, all over the country.

The ancient Hindu festival was first celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya from his fourteen years of exile. He came back to his kingdom with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and Hanuman after defeating King Ravana in Lanka.

Diwali was celebrated in style, in Bollywood. While some celebrities stepped out to party in their best ethnic outfits, some of them stayed back home to offer their puja to goddess Lakshmi. Lakshmi puja is done during Diwali to invite wealth and prosperity into the homes.

Aditi Rao Hydari, on Friday, made our day better with a picture of herself featuring her Diwali look. The actor, whose ethnic fashion game has always been a treat for sore eyes, did it again. This time, Aditi played muse to the fashion designer house Gaurang and decked up in a traditional ensemble from their wardrobe.

Gaurang is known for their traditional designs on women’s ethnic collections. In the picture, Aditi can be seen decked up in a traditional red and green Kanjivaram silk saree. She paired it with a contrasting green long-sleeved blouse, intricately handwoven in gold resham threads. With the picture, Aditi wrote a warm wish for her fans on Instagram. Aditi is wishing for “hope, love and magic,” this Diwali. “Happy Diwali. To hope, love and magic,” she captioned her picture. Take a look:

Aditi accessorised her look with classic statement earrings, neckpiece, ring and a septum ring from the house of Kishan Das Jewellery. Assisted by makeup artist Charlotte Wang, Aditi left her long tresses open with a middle part. She opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, a nude shade of lipstick and a small red bindi, Aditi completed her Diwali look.

