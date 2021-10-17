Aditi Rao Hydari, in a 52K kurta-gharara set, is slaying ethnic fashion goals

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram profile is replete with cues on ethnic fashion. The actor is busy with the promotional activities of her recently-released film Maha Samudram, and the attires adorned by her are making their way on social media – of course we are drooling.

We are also taking major ethnic fashion cues from her looks. On Sunday, Aditi shared another snippet of her promotional look and it is turning Instagram into shades of orange. Aditi, for the weekend, played muse to the designer house Raw Mango and chose a stunning ensemble from their wardrobe.

Raw Mango is best known for their offbeat designs of ethnic fashion and for reviving the lost fabrics back into the wardrobes of the common man. The orange kurta is imprinted with peacock butas in gold. Aditi looked absolutely stunning in the long-sleeved kurta with mandarin collars.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari's killer look in pink sharara is fashion goals this Navratri

The kurta is teamed with a gharara set of the same print. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Aditi accessorised her ethnic look with jewellery from the house of Neeta Boochra Jewellery. She teamed her look with classic golden jhumkas that complemented her attire. Take a look at her picture here:

Assisted by hair and makeup artist Charlotte Wang, Aditi left her long straight tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders. In minimal makeup, she put fashion police on immediate alert. In an orange shade of eyeshadow, contoured face, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes and a dab of light maroon lipstick, Aditi was ready to make fashion traffic stop and stare. The dress adorned by Aditi in the picture is priced at ₹52,600 in the designer house’s official website. The dress adorned by Aditi in the picture is priced at ₹52,600 in the designer house’s official website.(https://www.shop.rawmango.com/)

With the picture, Aditi reminded the movie buffs about her recently-released film Maha Samudram. The Telugu romantic-action drama, written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, stars Aditi, Sharwanand and Siddharth in the main roles. The film, which released on October 14, also stars Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Saranya Ponvannan in pivotal roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.