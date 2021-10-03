Power suit or thigh-slit gown: Aditi Rao Hydari wears two glam outfits in new pics, which look do you prefer?

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been keeping busy with back-to-back events in Dubai and Uzbekistan. However, that's not stopping the actor from dishing out some style goals along the way. Aditi visited the Tashkent Film Festival in Uzbekistan and awards show in Dubai, for which she slipped into a trendy power suit and a head-turning gown.

Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi took to Instagram to share Aditi's two looks from both events. The chic and classy bright red gown Aditi chose for the award show is from the shelves of the clothing label Marmar Halim. As for the beige coordinated power suit, it is by luxury clothing brand Karen Millen.

While Aditi chose a sleek and elegant aesthetic to style the red gown, she opted for an effortless vibe to match the power suit. Scroll ahead to see all the photos and read how she styled the two outfits. You can also take tips from the actor.

Aditi's off-the-shoulder silk-satin red gown featured a structured corset-styled torso with an inverted round neckline and a fitted silhouette accentuating her frame. The dress came with long mutton-leg sleeves, a flowy skirt with pintuck details and a thigh-high leg-baring slit.

The actor teamed the dress with layered gold necklaces, matching rings, gold hoop earrings, and embellished peep-toe pumps. She tied her locks in a middle-parted casual hairdo, and for her beauty picks, she chose nude lipstick, glowing skin, mascara-laden lashes and subtle eye shadow.

For the second look, Aditi wore a beige-coloured notch-lapel jacket featuring a cropped hemline. She teamed it with matching high-rise flared pants and an orange ribbed crop top. She accessorised the ensemble with layered gold neckpieces, earrings and pumps.

Glowing skin, dark plum lips, subtle eye make-up, and middle-parted ponytail completed her glam. We think she looked stunning in both the ensembles. What do you think about her two looks?

