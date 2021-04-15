Aditi Rao Hydari gives new meaning to quirky dressing in deconstructed blazer co-ord set

Add some funk to your basic summer outfits by taking style cues from Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor who is busy promoting her upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans is slaying the spring-summer looks and has taken things up a notch with her latest deconstructed co-ord set.

For a recent promotional event, Aditi opted to wear a brown coloured ensemble. The set that was a new take on a deconstructed blazer dress left us amazed. The top half of the blazer worked as a full-sleeved top with a lapel collar. The top was given a more fierce vibe with the shoulder pads and elastic cord embroidery on the sleeves. The lower half of the blazer was turned into a skirt that looked absolutely chic. The mini skirt had a button-down front along with inline pockets on either side.

Aditi styled the look with a pair of metallic silver strappy heels and to accessorise the outfit she went with a gold watch and a pair of basic hoop earrings. The glam for the event consisted of the actor’s signature minimal look which included mascara-laden lashes along with a subtle eyeshadow, subtly blushed cheeks, a nude lip and a little bit of highlighter. Aditi topped it off by leaving her middle-parted lightly wavy hair open. The actor’s stylist Sanam Ratansi shared the image on Instagram.

The stunning outfit that Aditi was wearing is by the brand esse clothing and if you want to add this co-ord set to your collection, you will have to spend ₹16,500.

Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit is worth ₹16.5k(essedesignstudio.com)

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film Ajeeb Daastaans. She was last seen in the 2021 release The Girl On The Train. The film that also released on Netflix featured Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

